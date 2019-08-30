The art of inclusion an illusion for many

As a young coloured child living in the northern suburbs of Cape Town, a special outing with my parents often entailed visiting the Cape Winelands.

Though I enjoyed visiting the city centre, where my parents would regale me with tales of their own memories, I always related more to the rolling hills of the north than the skyscrapers of the south.

A Sunday drive to Paarl was quite a treat, but Franschhoek was the real prize.

I was yet to realise just how privileged I was to have these experiences, even if I was only a voyeur allowed to observe for a limited time.

We would visit many more times.

Casting my mind back, I remember the magnificence of the mountains and the leafy laned, bistro-lined streets laying at their feet.

At the time I didn't notice that in all the splendour of Franschhoek's white utopia, black people were carrying all my short-lived pleasures on their backs.

Black people cleaned the streets, farmed the food and wine, served the menus with the required hospitality, all while being completely decentralised from the experience.

Even now, the faces of old white men rocking up in their luxury vehicles come to mind.