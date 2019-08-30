Axe attack victim: 'I'm happy that I finally put him behind bars'

House number 8 on Matobege Street in Kwa-Thema's Mashinini section in Springs, on the East Rand, had become popular with local police for cases of domestic violence.

Vuyisile Masina, 59, would report her husband whenever he attacked her but would not lay charges against him.

This had been going on for years until on July 18 when Masina was rescued by her daughter from her axe-wielding husband, Joseph Nxumalo, in their home.

Speaking to Sowetan for the first time since her attack, Masina said she was out of hospital and recovering at home. "I'm not well, I don't wanna lie but I'm picking up," she said. "I'm happy that I finally put him behind bars."

Police opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Masina's daughter Malibongwe Vilakazi, 23, told Sowetan how she wrestled with her stepfather, snatched the axe from him and saved her mother's life.

Masina has been in an abusive marriage for over 16 years.