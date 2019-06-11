TravelTuesday: Take a trip into the Winelands

Stellenbosch is the second-oldest town in South Africa and is teeming with art, history and culinary delights – most notably wine from the many wine farms in the surrounds. In summer, towering oak trees line the streets, creating lush green tunnels.

When to travel

Stellenbosch’s off-peak season between April and October draws slightly less crowds, will possibly be a bit cheaper and is cooler than the hot summer months between November and March. Because it’s a student town, the streets can seem quite deserted over school holidays and, if quiet is your vibe, plan around this. Stellenbosch is famous for its annual Cheese Festival that offers gourmet cheese tastings, demonstrations and cheese and wine pairings.

How to get there

Stellenbosch is a short 40-minute drive from Cape Town, where you can also access the nearest airport – Cape Town International. It can be accessed by road via both the N1 and N2 using a car or the major bus companies. It also linked to Cape Town by railway serviced by the Metrorail.

Highlights you shouldn’t miss

1. Stellenbosch is in the heart of South Africa’s wine valley. The Stellenbosch Wine Routes is the largest and oldest in the country and encompass more than 200 wine and grape producers in the region. You can spend days visiting local wine estates but if you prefer to sit back and relax, book a wine tour with Stellenbosch Wine Tours. Their guided tours and transfers include full and half day tours and, apart from the standard wine tours, you can choose from more exotic options such as MCC tours or cheese, olive oil and wine tours.