Nederburg competition: terms and conditions

1. This promotional competition is organised by Distell Ltd, in association with SowetanLIVE (“the Promoters”).

2. The promotional competition is open to SowetanLIVE readers who reside in South Africa, and are over the age of 18 years, except any employee, director, member, partner, agent or consultant or any person directly or indirectly who controls or is controlled by the Promoters, immediate family members, advertising agencies, advisers, dealers, suppliers and/or associated companies, and/or a participant who has won a prize through a promotional competition run by the Promoters at least three months prior to the announcement of the winner of the Prize (“Disqualified Persons”).

3. By entering the promotional competition, all participants and winners agree to be bound by these rules which will be interpreted by the Promoters, whose decision regarding any dispute will be final and binding. The Promoters reserve the right to amend, modify, change, postpone, suspend or cancel this competition and any prizes (which have not yet been subject to a draw), or any aspect thereof, without notice at any time, for any reason which the Promoters reasonably deem necessary.

4. The promotional competition commences on Friday December 8 2017 and ends on Friday January 19 2018, both days inclusive. Entries received after the closing date will not be considered.

5. One SowetanLIVE reader stands a chance to win a trip for him/her and a partner to the Nederburg Harvest Global Experience from Friday February 16 to Sunday February 19 2018 (“The main prize”). The main prize includes local South African return flights, accommodation in the Cape Winelands for three nights, airport transfers, meals and drinks and tickets to the Nederburg Harvest at Dusk Festival to the total value of R27,000.

6. Participants also stand a chance to win one of eight weekly Nederburg wine hampers. Each wine hamper consists of six bottles of Nederburg The Winemasters range wines to the value of R500 (“the weekly prize”).

7. The “main prize” and “weekly prize” are hereafter collectively referred to as “the prize”.

8. To be eligible for either prize and automatically be entered into the competition draw, SowetanLIVE readers are required to answer the following question: What is the name of the Nederburg festival for which you can win tickets as part of the Nederburg Harvest Experience?

9. The main prize winner will be selected by random draw from all the entries received during the competition term and will be notified by email and/or telephone by Monday January 29 2018. Apart from the final week of the competition where two winners will be drawn, a weekly prize winner will be selected at the end of every week from all the entries received during the particular week and notified by telephone on the same day. Eight wine-hamper prize winners will be selected in all. The decision is final and no correspondence will be entered.

10. The prize (weekly prize) will be couriered to the winner/s by the end of February 2018. The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Winners will be required to provide their proof of identity to verify that they are above the age of 18.

11. If the potential winners and/or winners do not confirmed acceptance of their prize within (48 hours) after they have been contacted, the potential winners and/or winners will be deemed to have rejected the prize and it shall revert back to the Promoter.

12. No applications from agents, third parties, organised groups or applications automatically generated by computer will be accepted. No incomplete or corrupted entries will be accepted. Entries will only be accepted if they comply with all entry instructions.

13. Responsibility is not accepted for entries lost, damaged or delayed as a result of any network, computer hardware or software failure of any kind. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt.

14. All participants and the winners, as the case may be, indemnify the Promoters, their advertising agencies, advisers, nominated agents, suppliers, its affiliates and/or associated companies against any and all claims of any nature whatsoever arising out of and/or from their participation in any way howsoever in this promotional competition (including, as a result of any act or omission, whether as a result of negligence, misrepresentation, misconduct or otherwise on the part of the Promoters) and/or use of the Prize.