Cape Winelands harvest experience - we have a winner!
Congratulations! We have a winner
The Cape Winelands harvest experience with Nederburg competition is now closed.
Congratulations to Sibusisiwe Nzimande who has won a luxury harvest journey in Paarl with Nederburg.
An overjoyed Nzimande commented that she’s ecstatic about her prize.
“Oh, my word, I’ve never won anything before. This is the first time I’ve won something. I’m so happy I won this.”
Nzimande and partner will enjoy:
• Three nights of luxury Cape Winelands accommodation;
• Awe-inspiring sensory lunches and dinners including multiple award-winning wines from Nederburg;
• Special tastings and a cellar tour;
• An exploration of the Old Cellar Museum for a fascinating glimpse of the Nederburg story; and
• A visit to Nederburg’s historic manor house dating to 1800, a national monument that is now home to The Red Table restaurant.
Nzimande is not the only reader who walks away with a prize.
Congratulations to our hamper winners:
Lebogang Moagi
Joan Agnes Petersen
Lebogang Mokwana
Joan Roxburgh
Robert Tebele
Sbongile Nkosi
Katlego Mokganye
Carol Matsheke
Zwonaka Netshikwati