Why I go to Franschhoek even though it remains still a 'spot-the-darkie' festival

Almost every year, for the past 13 years, I subject myself to the bittersweet experience of visiting the Western Cape town of Franschhoek for their annual literary festival.

It's always a memorable experience, rubbing shoulders with both local and international authors, sitting through their talks and readings, soaking it all in an earnest attempt at keeping abreast of new trends and opportunities in the world of books.

Most importantly, the food and wine are to die for. If you can afford them. Which brings me to the painful aspect of this annual pilgrimage.

You've just landed at the airport. You drive further inland, with the townships and shacklands of Cape Town all behind you.

What then begins to unfold before you, as you approach Stellenbosch, is sheer evidence of obscene wealth. All those winelands, stretching across the landscape, all the way to the horizon.

A handful families own all of this.