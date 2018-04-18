South African billionaire Koos Bekker is transforming “one of the most beautiful houses in southern England” into a hotel.

According to reports in the UK‚ Bekker has submitted a planning application which suggests he plans to create an English version of Babylonstoren‚ his farm and hotel in the Cape winelands.

When Hadspen House and its 121 hectares were sold in 2013‚ the buyer was rumoured to be movie star Johnny Depp‚ but it was Bekker who had snapped up the property.

His planning application to South Somerset District Council indicates that the house and estate will be transformed into a hotel with 30 to 35 bedrooms‚ a spa and a visitor centre‚ which will also feature an 80-cover restaurant using fresh produce from the kitchen garden‚ a 70-80 seat café‚ pool‚ farm shop and cider mill.

“The aspiration is to create a high-quality environment which will enable the historic park‚ gardens and buildings to be accessible to the public and to accommodate up to 100‚000 visitors per year‚” the application says‚ according to a report in The Caterer.

“Through these proposals there is a vision to give visitors the most exciting experience of what rural Somerset has to offer‚ including orchards and apple-growing; walks through woodlands‚ parkland and gardens; and exploring the local heritage of cheese and cider production as well as the contemporary culture of good local produce and fine dining.”