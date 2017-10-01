Daydreaming about a luxury Cape Winelands harvest experience? Enter to win!
Want to go on a once-in-a-lifetime luxury harvest journey in Paarl with Nederburg, South Africa’s most pedigreed name in wine?
Enter now to be in line to win this exquisite Cape Winelands experience taking place from Friday February 16 to Sunday February 18 2018, and see how the bounty of nature is artfully and skilfully transformed into wine.
It comes complete:
- three nights of luxury Cape Winelands accommodation;
- awe-inspiring sensory lunches and dinners including multiple award-winning wines from Nederburg;
- special tastings and a cellar tour;
- an exploration of the Old Cellar Museum for a fascinating glimpse of the Nederburg story; and
- a visit to Nederburg’s historic manor house dating to 1800, a national monument that is now home to The Red Table restaurant.
In addition, you and your partner will get the chance to experience Nederburg’s very popular annual Harvest at Dusk Festival on Saturday February 17 2018 where you’ll get to satisfy your curiosity and hear from the experts how the 2018 wine-grape harvest has gone.
You’ll also get to handle and taste different grape varieties and have the chance to taste some of the fresh grape must before it becomes wine.
As the sun sets, you’ll get to pick fully ripened grapes in the vineyards, and then join in the fun of stomping grapes and immersing yourself in this traditional way of making wine.
When the hard work is done, you’ll get to relax with a bountiful harvest feast prepared by chef Edmore Ruzoza of The Red Table. The three-course meal will not disappoint, with family-style table platters, laden with delicious food and matched with outstanding Nederburg wines.
Return flight and transfers are included in the prize. The total value of the prize is R27,000.
Weekly wine hampers are also on offer. You could win one of eight Nederburg The Winemasters wine hampers to the value of R500.
