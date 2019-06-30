Historic Non-Pareille farm house in Paarl gutted by fire

The historic Non-Pareille farm house in Roggeland, Paarl, in the Western Cape burnt to the ground on Saturday night, according to the volunteer fire fighters and rescue group Drakenstein Farm Watch.

The group posted on its Facebook page that despite joint efforts by the Paarl Fire brigade, district winelands fire brigade and the volunteer fire brigade, they were unable to “stop the inferno”.

“Around 6.10pm the Drakenstein farm watch emergency control centre received a whatsapp with an emergency call and picture of a distance fire. The sender of the message on the emergency hot line, Mr Georg Kirchner, the owner of a historic farm which burned in 2017, knew from experience that no time should be lost.

“The three fire fighting entities launched a big offensive, but despite the efforts the entire roof section and thatch and historic beams are lost,” the Drakenstein Farm Watch’s post read.