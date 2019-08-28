Youngster is taking Madiba legacy to greater heights

In December last year SA, with the generosity of the Motsepe Foundation, hosted the Global Citizen Concert anchored on what we should make about the legacy of Madiba (Nelson Mandela) .

By all counts, including the programmes towards the concert, made SA proud at the overflowing FNB stadium.

There were few hiccups though, and this included our uncustomary behaviour of a planned plunder on mobile phones and wallets of guests.

This left a bad taste in this world class function.

Whilst the Global Citizen Concert was a sprint, a year prior, a marathon had begun in Kwazulu-Natal. Not the Comrades, but a programme that should emulate the Comrades.

Madiba left us with an open assignment about how we wish to write about, interpret, experience and live his life.

Young Bhekani Zwide Ndwandwe accosted me at OR Tambo in 2017, telling me about his dream.

Time was limited and both of us were rushing to catch our flights.