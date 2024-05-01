In its investigation of the claim, the City Press called 15 people on the MK Party’s supporter list and a shocking 14 denied they had signed it.
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Lack of revolt by supporters over MK Party's forgery exposé is concerning
Voters have become indifferent to SA's politics of absolutism
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Last week, the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) released a statement announcing the expulsion of five of its members, including the man who registered the party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) last year, Jabulani Khumalo.
Until very recently, with the emergence of former president Jacob Zuma as the party’s presidential hopeful and number one on its list to parliament, Khumalo was the face and leader of the party. He is second on the said list, which has already been submitted to the IEC.
This expulsion comes just weeks after the party removed its youth league former national coordinator, Bonginkosi Khanyile and three other leaders of the structure. For a party that has repeatedly stated that it doesn’t have elected leaders because its focus is on ensuring it wins a two-thirds majority in the upcoming general election, rather than on an elective conference and talks about leadership, the MK Party is very invested in issues of leadership and positions.
The expulsion of Khumalo and four other individuals was followed by shocking news about the MK Party forging signatures. According to a report published by the City Press this past weekend, a former senior MK Party official, Lennox Ntsodo, filed an affidavit with the Western Cape police claiming that the party systematically forged signatures to meet the IEC’s threshold of 15,000 signatures to appear on the election ballot. Ntsodo claims that he recruited 20 people to help the party in a mass drive to forge signatures.
The method of forgery by the party was brazen. According to Ntsodo, they obtained names, identity document numbers, and cellphone numbers from a City of Cape Town jobseekers’ database and forged the corresponding signatures.
SOWETAN | Court reasons clear as mud
