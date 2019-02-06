"We have got a dedicated group of detectives who will be in our charge office‚ in our [on-site] community service centre.

"We have got a large contingency of members deployed.

"We also have undercover members of Crime Intelligence who will be observing what is going on‚ and from there we will react to anything happening.

"We have members who will be deployed in the parking spaces‚ at the Sasol garage‚ at Nasrec Expo Centre.

"Members will patrol in the stadium. We have got members from public order policing and from our provincial office. A soft target for Global Citizen was the Sasol garage.

"We will have an Nyala [armoured car] placed there‚ and so will JMPD."

Johannesburg Metro Police Department [JMPD] chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the dynamics for the concert‚ which ended close to midnight‚ and the 3.30pm kickoff derby are different.

"The majority of the fans coming to the stadium for the derby will be using [minibus] taxis‚" he said.