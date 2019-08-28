Mthethwa a Buccaneer at heart

Currently on loan at Chippa United, Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa remains resolute he'll eventually nail down a starting berth at the Buccaneers.

In the wake of Nyasha Munetsi's departure, many had tipped Mthethwa to pick up the baton and partner skipper Happy Jele at the heart of defence, having excelled at Richards Bay, where he was on loan the previous season.

However, again Bucs decided to ship the 22-year-old defender, but now to fellow top-flight side Chippa. Mthethwa has embraced going out on loan again, insisting he's still positive he'll come back and be a regular at the Soweto giants.

The Zimbabwe-born Munetsi joined French club Reims before the start of the season, and his exit has left Bucs a bit unstable at the back.

"Going out on loan is part of football, I did not take it badly . I accepted it. I always hope one day I will return to the team and play week in, week out," Mthethwa told Sowetan.