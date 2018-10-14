New Alex museum keeps township's heritage alive

In a bid to preserve and promote history and heritage, Alexandra township has launched its own museum.

The Alexandra Museum at the corner of 7th Avenue and Hofmeyr Street opened to the public three weeks ago.

The museum, which is situated a few metres away from the women's hostel, is one of the noticeable and appealing features in Alexandra.

Initially, the plan was to name it after Nelson Mandela but the former president turned down the offer, feeling the township and its people deserve to be celebrated.

The museum consists of offices, a restaurant, space for small businesses, educational spaces, archives and an internet cafe.

An exhibition of photographs that tell the history and culture of the township, known as Gomora, is currently on. Among the pictures on exhibition are those of the Alexandra massacre in 1986.