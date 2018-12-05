Mandla Mandela hits out at those 'found wanting' in celebrating Madiba

Mandela said the family missed the “broad disarming smile that instantly calmed and set you at ease no matter how heavy the burden that you may be carrying”.

“I am often asked about what was his most defining characteristic and five years on I would still defer to the man’s own wisdom. He maintained that he was defined by the values, principles, culture and collective wisdom of his political home, the African National Congress.

“We reflect on the great value he placed on self-criticism and the ability to reflect on one’s own position, course of action and taking stock of where we may have made tactical errors or violated the decorum, protocols and values germane to our African culture.”

Mandela said he believed there had been few people as universally loved over the past century as Madiba was.

“Most of all we remember he always regarded himself as a servant of the people doing his utmost to give expression to their collective will and aspiration.”