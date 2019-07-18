S Mag

Celebs give back on Mandela Day

By Zola Zingithwa - 18 July 2019 - 16:49
Nelson Mandela waves to the crowd after speaking at the Colonial Stadium for the World Reconciliation Day Concert September 8, 2000 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Hamish Blair/Liaison/Getty Image

Today is Mandela Day!

Meaning there are many people who have taken time out of their day to do good in the name of the former statesman. Back in 2009 the United Nations declared July 18, Nelson Mandela’s birthday, as Nelson Mandela International Day – a day when people give 67 minutes of their time to do good.

Why 67 minutes? Well, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation uTata fought for social justice for 67 years. So sacrificing just over an hour of your time to do good is nothing in comparison, right?

Well some of our local celebrities heeded the #67minutes call and took to social media to show us some of the good deeds they were doing in honour of Madiba.

DJ Fresh

DJ Fresh joined NetFlorist and other celebs, such as Maps Maponyane, to pack lunch and gift boxes for those in need. The Big Dawg’s famous laugh was on show as he and Maps easily joked about the irony of him working hard at a task after losing his radio gig at Metro FM.

Msaki

In a partnership with Momentum and Metropolitan Life, musician Msaki is collecting work shoes for young people who are entering the job market but are in need. Today they will be handing out some of the shoes already collected, but the drive will continue even beyond Mandela Day with career masterclass activations.

DJ Zinhle

A week before the special day, DJ Zinhle was already doing her part for Mandela Day. She used her 67 minutes to motivate and encourage pupils at Lehwelereng Secondary School in Hammanskraal, Pretoria. She was joined by TV presenter and rapper Nomuzi 'NoMoozlie' Mabena as they were taking #ActionAgainstPoverty with Huawei Mobile SA.

Thuli Madonsela

This year, former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela is taking part in Trek4Mandela’s annual summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. Although she is joining the second expedition group in August, today she took to her social media to highlight the #Action4Inclusion causes she will be climbing for such as raising funds for sanitary towels for young girls.

