Celebs give back on Mandela Day
Today is Mandela Day!
Meaning there are many people who have taken time out of their day to do good in the name of the former statesman. Back in 2009 the United Nations declared July 18, Nelson Mandela’s birthday, as Nelson Mandela International Day – a day when people give 67 minutes of their time to do good.
Why 67 minutes? Well, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation uTata fought for social justice for 67 years. So sacrificing just over an hour of your time to do good is nothing in comparison, right?
Well some of our local celebrities heeded the #67minutes call and took to social media to show us some of the good deeds they were doing in honour of Madiba.
DJ Fresh
DJ Fresh joined NetFlorist and other celebs, such as Maps Maponyane, to pack lunch and gift boxes for those in need. The Big Dawg’s famous laugh was on show as he and Maps easily joked about the irony of him working hard at a task after losing his radio gig at Metro FM.
Shout out to Net florist for giving @DJFreshSA employment for 67 minutes 😂 #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/r4c6qIMFlN— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 18, 2019
First stop for #MandelaDay this morning. Packing lunch and gift boxes with NetFlorist to give out to those in need and just to put some smiles on faces and spread the love. #MandelaDay2019 ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/ydHg0D2Mmf— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 18, 2019
Msaki
In a partnership with Momentum and Metropolitan Life, musician Msaki is collecting work shoes for young people who are entering the job market but are in need. Today they will be handing out some of the shoes already collected, but the drive will continue even beyond Mandela Day with career masterclass activations.
Quick recap: I’ve been on such a great journey with @Momentum_za ! Proud to be part of their corporate Nelson Mandela day shoe drive and career masterclass activations. Today we hand over some of the shoes but this is only the beginning in assisting young people #fetchtheirlives pic.twitter.com/7t3XUPUibP— Msaki (@Msaki_ZA) July 18, 2019
DJ Zinhle
A week before the special day, DJ Zinhle was already doing her part for Mandela Day. She used her 67 minutes to motivate and encourage pupils at Lehwelereng Secondary School in Hammanskraal, Pretoria. She was joined by TV presenter and rapper Nomuzi 'NoMoozlie' Mabena as they were taking #ActionAgainstPoverty with Huawei Mobile SA.
@DJZinhle and @nomoozlie also took some time to motivate and encourage the learners at Lehwelereng secondary school. #MakeItPossible #Trek4Mandela #MandelaDay #ActionAgainstPoverty pic.twitter.com/jTwsulF2tE— Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) July 11, 2019
Thuli Madonsela
This year, former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela is taking part in Trek4Mandela’s annual summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. Although she is joining the second expedition group in August, today she took to her social media to highlight the #Action4Inclusion causes she will be climbing for such as raising funds for sanitary towels for young girls.
Happy #MandelaDay to you all from a land far away. Thank you for your #Action4Inclusion whatever form it takes 🌻 pic.twitter.com/dL0LYKcAG5— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 18, 2019