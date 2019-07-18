Celebs give back on Mandela Day

Today is Mandela Day!

Meaning there are many people who have taken time out of their day to do good in the name of the former statesman. Back in 2009 the United Nations declared July 18, Nelson Mandela’s birthday, as Nelson Mandela International Day – a day when people give 67 minutes of their time to do good.

Why 67 minutes? Well, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation uTata fought for social justice for 67 years. So sacrificing just over an hour of your time to do good is nothing in comparison, right?

Well some of our local celebrities heeded the #67minutes call and took to social media to show us some of the good deeds they were doing in honour of Madiba.