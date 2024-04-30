The recent ugly developments within the MK Party prove to be a sign of a party that is at war with itself. In the past few weeks it has denounced its leaders, starting with the leader of its student movement, then Bonginkosi Khanyile. Last week, it expelled five of it top leaders including its founder, Jabulani Khumalo.
As if that was not enough, it was hit with rumours that the party forged signatures for it to be able to register with the IEC. These are serious allegation which should not be taken lightly. The IEC also has the responsibility to investigate this matter if it wants to remain a credible and trusted institution.
It is quite clear that there is a lot going on internally in that Jacob Zuma party and it is everybody’s guess that the old man is doing what he does best and that is being dictatorial. These developments also give us a moment of reflections as South Africans because it seems like there is a lot to learn from these kinds of political parties that only emerge during election periods.
We should ask ourselves if this party was formed to serve the interests of the people or to be used by disgruntled leaders who want to continue putting their hands in the cookie jar of the state. If we are not careful, we will find ourselves voting for parties that will spend time fighting among themselves rather than for the people. We have been here before, where leaders of these parties spend more time in courts than in parliament.
South Africans have enough time to make up their minds before the voting day. We want a matured democracy that is not driven by personal ambitions of its leaders but rather the desire to serve.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein
READER LETTER | MK Party proving to be a disaster
