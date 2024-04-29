In a normal democracy, a political party governs for two terms. But in Africa, a political party (especially a former liberation movement) stays in power for 20 years and more. In SA, the ANC has been in power for 30 years. Is that democracy?
READER LETTER | For democracy's sake, vote out ANC
In a normal democracy, a political party governs for two terms. But in Africa, a political party (especially a former liberation movement) stays in power for 20 years and more. In SA, the ANC has been in power for 30 years. Is that democracy?
It is not only political parties that overstay their welcome in the continent but presidents as well. Yoweri Museveni has been the president of Uganda for more than 30 years. Paul Kagame of Rwanda has also been at the helm for long. Fortunately, SA changes its president almost every 10 years.
That said, the ANC remains popular with the masses, despite its serious shortcomings – and failure to deliver services in important and critical areas. Yet voters, especially black people, still believe in Cyril Ramaphosa’s party. This is partly because the governing party has played a leading role in the struggle against apartheid.
The problem with South Africans is that they vote based on sentiment, not policy and performance. Voter education is desperately needed. Therefore, the Independent Electoral Commission needs to come to party and empower voters. Otherwise, the status quo will remain.
On May 29, the nation goes to the polls for general elections. There is a notion that the ANC might lose power or get less than 50%. The truth is: we don’t really know what the elections outcome would be. The above is just a prediction.
In my view, the governing party may get 50% plus 1 in the forthcoming elections. It is possible. The challenge is that there is no political party that is offering an alternative. Yet, we have more than 50 political parties in this country. Thanks to the multi-party democracy. This put the ANC in a pole position.
The ANC has become its own worst enemy. Internal power struggle has become the order of day. The party is obsessed with power and control of state resources. And its leaders are consumed by greed, money and material. As a result, it has lost focus on its promises such as taking the masses to the promised land.
My wish is that, in the forthcoming elections, the ANC lose power for the sake of democracy – and for its sake. It is not healthy for a political party to be in power for 30 years. It begins to think that it has a natural right to power. The only rescue is for the governing party to be outvoted.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
