US, the land of dreams, is now a nightmare for women

Growing up in the 80s, there was always a place you could refer to, if you ever needed, to express your wildest dreams.

If you ever needed to measure how far your life could and would go, there was a place whose name you pronounce, with your chest.

The United States of America.

As a young girl, I loved books and reading, and with my limited knowledge imagined that books were something you could only make overseas, and overseas was of course America.

Whether in movies, songs or books, America delivered with glitter. It was the land of dreams, the land of opportunities and if you could make it there, you too could be a superstar.

But growing up has cost us "our America" because had we not grown up, how else would we have known that not all that glitters is gold?

Today, America has all but stopped glowing. Yes, one still wants to experience the craze of Times Square, but how has my beloved America come to represent everything wrong in the world?