Teko's own goal a stark warning

We have written about how reckless some SA soccer players have been on their finances many times on this platform. And after reading about Teko Modise's financial mess at the weekend, we thought we should once again remind our players, especially the newbies, about the danger of being reckless with their finances and life in general.

Modise's experience is one many SA's soccer players have gone through after ending their illustrious careers. Most soccer players end up failing to support themselves and their families after retirement.

It's disappointing to see them lose their prized possessions like luxury cars and posh houses through repossession by banks.

Sunday World reported yesterday how the bank is about to repossess and auction Modise's palatial R2.7m house in northern Johannesburg as he allegedly defaulted on his monthly instalment of more than R32,000.

The court papers, as reported yesterday, show that as at May, the former Bafana Bafana star was more than R529,000 in arrears.

Players can do well to avoid expensive property before they could secure assets that can help pay for their lifestyles. A R2.7m house is reachable if that's what an individual in a short career like football desires. But then the ground should be cleared of all obstacles with a potential to block a player's path later on, and more so after retirement. As the old advice goes, start small and steadily grow your wealth from a solid base.