Jabu Maluleke has his sights set on bettering Siyabonga Nomvethe’ achievement of playing past the age of 40 as he ruled out any thoughts of retirement.

The Polokwane City playmaker feels he still has what it takes and both his coach and rival managers agree.

Maluleke turned 37 in March but he is determined to continue … for four more years.

While Nomvete (at the age of 41 years‚ five months and nine days)‚ Teko Modise and Paulus Masehe were among the veterans who bowed out at the weekend‚ Maluleke made it clear he intends to continue.

“There are no retirement plans‚" he said.