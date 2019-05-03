Teko Modise might be 36 years old but coach Benni McCarthy says he remains crucial to Cape Town City’s ambitions and could be a catalyst on Saturday when he goes up against his old club Orlando Pirates.

Modise‚ who has no immediate plans for retirement‚ has had to take over the lead midfield role for the team‚ along with Thato Mokeke‚ since the injuries suffered by Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche.

On Saturday‚ he will one of the key components for the club as they try to hand Pirates’ Absa Premiership title ambitions a major blow at Athlone Stadium.

“He’s special. And what makes him special is that he has me as a coach because I manage him correctly‚” McCarthy said of Modise.

“I wish I had the luxury of having had a coach in my career who respects players‚ who is not jealous.

“So I don’t want to end a special player’s career on a low. Teko’s come in and I try and manage him the best way I possibly can.”