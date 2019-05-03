Teko’s still ‘the General’ because he has me as his coach‚ says Benni
Teko Modise might be 36 years old but coach Benni McCarthy says he remains crucial to Cape Town City’s ambitions and could be a catalyst on Saturday when he goes up against his old club Orlando Pirates.
Modise‚ who has no immediate plans for retirement‚ has had to take over the lead midfield role for the team‚ along with Thato Mokeke‚ since the injuries suffered by Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche.
On Saturday‚ he will one of the key components for the club as they try to hand Pirates’ Absa Premiership title ambitions a major blow at Athlone Stadium.
“He’s special. And what makes him special is that he has me as a coach because I manage him correctly‚” McCarthy said of Modise.
“I wish I had the luxury of having had a coach in my career who respects players‚ who is not jealous.
“So I don’t want to end a special player’s career on a low. Teko’s come in and I try and manage him the best way I possibly can.”
That‚ McCarthy said‚ is achieved by regularly consulting with the midfielder over how his body feels and whether he is fit to play.
“I have that kind of relationship with him. I have to respect what he has achieved and what he has done. He’s done so much for our game already‚” McCarthy said.
“If he tells me he’s ready to go for week‚ then he’s ready to go. He must be ready to go out there. He must be forced.
“Looking at him – he still offers much‚ he’s still got legs and gears in himself to contribute to South African football‚ so he musn’t be in a hurry to want to hang up his boots.
“That is friendly advice from someone who wishes he had got the same advice before he quit‚” McCarthy added.
City host Pirates on Saturday still in with a slight mathematical chance of taking the PSL title.