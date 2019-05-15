Teko Modise is moving into the back office at Cape Town City for an as yet-unspecified role that will try to take advantage of his reputation‚ brand and popularity.

Modise played his last game last weekend after a sudden retirement announcement and City’s chairman John Comitis has been explaining what is coming next for the 36-year-old‚ who will be staying at the club.

“What was clear from our discussions with Teko over the last couple of months is that players finish their careers and the only thing people think they can do thereafter is to be a coach.

“And if they don’t succeed at that‚ then they are pretty much in a very difficult financial situation and struggling to maintain the lifestyle they’ve become accustomed to‚ through their sheer brilliance‚” said the club boss.