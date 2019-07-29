Ace won't let Free State be free

There is an African saying that goes "where water once flooded, it will flood again". The saying sums up the relationship between Ace Magashule and the Free State, his fiefdom.

Magashule has done well for those he loves and who love him back in the Free State. But he has dished out brutality on those who oppose him.

Free Staters are naturally a peace-loving people, who keep away from contentions until they are pushed to the limit. At least, that was the case before Magashule became the premier. But today, Free State has become a shadow of its former self. Violence, gangsterism and hooliganism have taken root.

Magashule is a bully. Like Jacob Zuma, he uses others to do the dirty work for them. Here in the Free state, especially in and around Bloemfontein, the pro-Magashule propaganda is carried out by government-sponsored newspapers, other media and the ANC.

These people have benefited one way or another from the political influence of Magashule. They are prepared to burn books and drink to fight on his behalf, as they fear losing privileges.

Magashule will not let go of power in the Free State; now and then he is in the province addressing crowds. He has learnt very well from Zuma that having a strong base in a province makes you untouchable in the ANC and in SA.

Like Zuma, he knows that the ANC does not fear mass protests but losing power. So, for as long as he controls the Free State and its voting power, the ANC, including Cyril Ramaphosa, cannot do much. For many years the ANC could not act against Zuma because it feared a KZN retaliation. Magashule is on a similar path, but he must not be convinced that he has the Free State firmly in his grip.

Khotso KD Moleko

Mangaung