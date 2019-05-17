PSL still has room to improve

It's the end of the Premier Soccer League season and time to reflect on where the league is going.

Very few are going to disagree that the league continues to grow. We are saying that the signs are there.

The signs are there that it's developing into a world-class competition. The sponsors are on board and are not going anywhere.

But the reality is that like any other organisation, there's big room for improvement.

Never mind the issues surrounding the delays in bringing to book those that contravene the rules.

We are saying there are more pressing matters that need to be looked into going forward.