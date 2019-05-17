PSL still has room to improve
It's the end of the Premier Soccer League season and time to reflect on where the league is going.
Very few are going to disagree that the league continues to grow. We are saying that the signs are there.
The signs are there that it's developing into a world-class competition. The sponsors are on board and are not going anywhere.
But the reality is that like any other organisation, there's big room for improvement.
Never mind the issues surrounding the delays in bringing to book those that contravene the rules.
We are saying there are more pressing matters that need to be looked into going forward.
We have a situation where the prize money to win the league has remained R10m. Surprisingly, this is rarely spoken about.
Consider that it takes three games to win the MTN8 and the winners take home R8m. Yet in the league teams have to fight it out for 30 games home and away over 10 months, but the league champions take home R10m.
Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned the prize money before and said the differences don't make sense to him.
Of course people may ignore the call to up the league prize money, because it's "Jingles" talking.
But we are saying that it's people like Mosimane that we should listen to attentively and you may find that he makes a lot of sense.
It won't hurt for the PSL to engage the league sponsors Absa and map the way forward in terms of possibly increasing the prize money. After all, it's been standing at R10m for 12 full seasons.
The same goes for the cup competitions and even the PSL award winners.
When retired midfielder Teko Modise won the PSL Footballer of the Season Award over a decade ago, he took home R250,000 in prize money for that gong.
On Sunday at Durban's International Convention Centre, the winner of this award will still take home R250,000. It looks like the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Let's commend the league for its growth - no-one should take that away from those at the offices in Parktown - but there's a lot still to be done.
Let's get on with it and strive to improve football on all levels.