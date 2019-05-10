‘#ThankYouTeko’ - Teko Modise hangs up his boots

Cape Town City have announced that former Bafana Bafana midfield star Teko Modise will play his last game on Saturday.

City posted on their official Twitter page that former SuperSport United‚ Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Modise will hang up his boots after this season.

City play their last game of their 2018-19 campaign against Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium in Saturday’s 3pm final round of all this season’s Absa Premiership matches.

City Tweeted: “Teko Modise will play his last game on Saturday as he bids farewell to the game. CTCFC would like to thank him for everything he has given to the club and South African football.

“Teko Modise is part of CTCFC and we will announce his new role in the near future.

“#ThankYouTeko.”

Modise said in a video released by the club that he achieved everything he set out to in his career.

“I have always wanted to be a professional footballer. It’s the only place I could be happy‚” Modise said.

“When I started growing up and getting recognised‚ I wanted to be the Doctor Khumalo of this era.

“I knew this day would come. I can proudly say I have achieved everything I wanted to as a footballer.