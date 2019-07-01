Healthcare must come before profit

A 53-year-old mother has died of suspected kidney failure because of a fight between her medical aid and a medical technologist.

The fight meant she could not get a life-saving dialysis session.

Her family is now contemplating taking legal action against Discovery, the medical aid scheme involved, but the company insists her death should squarely be put at the medical technologist's door.

The constitution and the National Health Act stipulate that no one may be refused emergency medical treatment.

For the deceased's family, the words of the constitution and the act ring hollow. If she, with medical aid, could be refused life-saving treatment, what of millions of South Africans who cannot afford medical schemes?

According to the Council for Medical Schemes, only 8.8-million - out of over 50-million - South Africans were on medical aid in 2015. The number has reduced given the shrinking economy and rising unemployment.

Discovery blames Nokwazi Primrose Sithole for refusing to treat the patient.

Sithole says she could not continue treating Discovery members because the scheme owes her R20,000.

Discovery says it refused to pay after an investigation confirmed claims of fraud and that there was evidence of staff with no experience providing dialysis to patients without supervision.