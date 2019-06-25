Court order or not, it's heartless to kick people out into the winter cold

Imagine your property being destroyed and your home being demolished. Imagine that you are already poor and the little that you have is being destroyed.

It is unimaginable that people can be evicted from their homes without being given alternative accommodation by those who carry out eviction orders. It is unthinkable that scores of residents could be evicted during the cold winter, without caring for the elderly and children that may be affected.

It is incomprehensible that this can happen in our democratic dispensation. However, earlier this month, several families were indeed evicted, and their homes demolished in Alexandra, Johannesburg. I thought it was heartless.

It is difficult to see anyone evicted from their home and their property destroyed. Some labelled it a human rights violation and inhumane. Those who carried out the demolitions said it was lawful as they were "in possession of a September 2016 court order obtained by the City of Joburg against the unlawful occupiers".

The Red Ants unit that is notorious for evictions and demolitions vehemently rejected allegations that it acted unlawfully. The EFF in Gauteng have pushed a motion that the Red Ants should no longer be used.