Two years after Hout Bay fire life is still not back to normal

In March 2017, a fire destroyed about 3,500 homes in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay.

Since then, “reblocking” – in which shacks in densely built informal settlements are repositioned to open up pathways for services – has divided the community and created an ongoing fight between the City of Cape Town and residents in Imizamo Yethu.

Some of those who lost their homes in the fire were unhappy with the city’s plans, especially the reduced size of the shacks the city was going to provide. Some also feared that the temporary accommodation they would be moved to during reblocking would become a permanent state of affairs.

Many of those who supported the reblocking plans were moved to temporary relocation areas (TRAs). They were told it would be for only three months, according to community leaders, but many remain in temporary accommodation.

Some, who say they never received starter kits from the city to rebuild their shacks, have sought shelter in several unused municipal buildings in the area.