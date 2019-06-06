'It was a nightmarish situation' - EFF's Mandisa Mashego on demolition of Alex houses

“It was a nightmarish situation”, this is how the events of May 31 were described when houses of Alexandra residents were demolished.

EFF’s Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego has relayed to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) what transpired the day some residents became homeless at the hands of the Red Ants who demolished their houses.

Mashego described the violent manner with which the evictions were carried out as well as the untoward attitude of the police.

She told the commission that she joined the EFF’s provincial secretary Moshe Koma at Alexandra after receiving calls from residents asking for help. Upon arrival, she tried to address some of the residents to understand what was happening but the police started shooting at the crowd.

“Hardly five minutes after we began addressing the residents, rubber bullets started charging at us and the police vehicles started approaching. Mainly it was the SAPS; I can’t remember what the JMPD [Johannesburg Metro Police Department] officers were doing at the time,” said Mashego, who described the situation as abnormal and highly charged.