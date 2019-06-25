Man attacked at garage for wearing EFF cap

A 38-year-old man was attacked and allegedly called a k-word at a petrol station apparently because he was wearing an EFF branded cap.

Ron Rambebu told Sowetan how he was blindsided and viciously assaulted while he was sitting in his car at the Engen garage on Kingfisher Road in Horizon Park, Roodeport, on the West Rand.

"At first I didn't know what was happening because I had just paid the attendant and was getting ready to leave, so my initial thought was that I was being hijacked. I felt an intense amount of pressure on my face but didn't understand what it was - I thought maybe the station was collapsing," Rambebu said.

A video of Rambebu's attack went viral on social media at the weekend and left many wondering what the root of the attack was.

"I spoke to the petrol attendants [afterwards] and they said they overheard the two guys talking in Afrikaans saying that they were going to beat me up because I was wearing an EFF cap and that maybe I stole the car I was driving," Rambebu said.

In the video, the father of three is seen being approached by the attacker. It does not seem like any words are exchanged before the attacker punches Rambebu multiple times through the vehicle's window.

Rambebu does not appear to be retaliating during the attack but he attempts to drive off before parking his vehicle and chasing his attacker with a spanner that he picked up. His attacker is then seen boarding a white Ford Mustang and driving off with his associate.