Mashaba warns that heads will roll over eviction

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has warned that city officials who agreed to the demolition of houses in Alexandra will face the consequences.

This comes days after hundreds of people were left homeless when evictions were carried out in the township on Friday. Mashaba visited the area yesterday where about 80 structures were reduced to rubble, apparently because they were built too close to the Jukskei river.

"I am currently waiting for a report from the JMPD [Johannesburg Metro Police Department] about what happened here. I'm expecting it within the next 24 hours and I promise you there will be consequences," Mashaba told the media shortly after addressing the community.

He said he was left angry after finding out that the order used to carry out the evictions was obtained in September 2016.