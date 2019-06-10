Metro police bosses blame juniors for Alex demolitions

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) bosses are scrambling to conceal their alleged role in the demolition of houses and shacks belonging to illegal land occupiers in Alexandra amid an inquiry by the South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Sunday World can reveal that junior officers who were deployed to effect the implementation of the court order secured by the City of Joburg at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg in September 2016, allegedly blamed metro police bosses when they were interrogated by mayor Herman Mashaba for the chaotic scenes that happened at Sjwetla, an informal settlement situated on the banks to the Jukskei River.

The documents that Sunday World has seen show that the process started in September 2016 when the municipality was granted a judgment to raze down the squatter camp.

Mashaba became mayor shortly after the August 2016 local government elections following an coalition agreement between the DA and EFF as the DA did not have the outright majority to run the city.

Internal JMPD documents, including operational plans signed by metro police chief SS Sethagu and acting HOD for public safety David Tembe, show that the plans to forcefully remove people were hatched by the city.

One of the documents dated May 31 2019 and titled "Land Invasion Operation", shows that JMPD had allocated 60 metro police officials, 20 cars and three commanders to lead the demolition operation.

"The purpose of the operation is to remove bricks and structures made in Sjwetla ward 9 by community with intent to illegally occupy the land. These persons have sort (sic) illegal residence or occupied spaces that infringes on certain bylaws of the city and Pie Act 19 of 1998 (Prevention of Illegal Eviction and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act)," reads the document.

The JMPD stated that the officers who had been deployed for the operation were going to be assisted by four TLB machineries.