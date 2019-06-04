Herman Mashaba 'promoting illegality' by promising to rebuild Alex shacks, says ANC

The ANC has hit back at Mashaba, labelling him a "pseudo head of the city" who was placing political expediency and the DA's alliance with the EFF above law and order in the Johannesburg.

"This seemingly virtuous act from the mayor is not only reflective of his glaring inability to lead the city but also the fact that he places political expediency and keeping intact the marriage of convenience between him and his alliance partners over lawfulness and the safety of Joburg residents," said Johannesburg ANC spokesperson Jolidee Matongo.

Matongo said the about-turn by Mashaba was nothing but cheap politicking. "The mayor has made it bare that he is so oblivious to the affairs of the municipality that a court order obtained by the city would easily fly under his radar," he said.

"Woeful as it may be, it is not too shocking to us, as we have always asserted that mayor Mashaba is but a pseudo head of the city."

Matongo said it was concerning that Mashaba would defy a court order, which cost the city money to enforce through the hiring of the Red Ants.

"He now wants to spend more money on rectifying this costly blunder. It is more concerning that he wants to rebuild the homes on the same illegal land, instead of providing an alternative and more permanent area for occupation," said Matongo.

Matongo said the city had not budgeted for Mashaba's undertaking, which meant he would now have to illegally allocate residents' money to fund the project.