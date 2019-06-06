President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence not golden

A few days just short of two weeks ago, SA inaugurated Cyril Ramaphosa for what is viewed as a proper start to his presidency.

There was much hope coupled to his rise to power as the nation sought to make good the promise of a renewal that would unshackle the true potential of what was once the continent's biggest economy.

The optimism was somewhat dampened by the continued sluggish economy that continued to shed jobs at an alarming rate.

Much hope was still pinned on things turning for the better after the elections held last month.

However, the run-up to the polls was no smooth ride with the blood-letting in jobs continuing unabated - ably spurred on by the power supply crisis that saw power utility, Eskom implement loadshedding.

It is no rocket science that the damage caused by the outages and prolonged strikes in mining were going to scupper chances of a recovery, making the promise of Ramaphosa's New Dawn that little more difficult to attain.