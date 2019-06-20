Cyril Ramaphosa has to show nation what the legacy of his years in office will be

Tonight, President Cyril Ramaphosa will present yet another State of the Nation Address (Sona).

This speech is significant because he is no longer a caretaker president closing off his predecessor's final term.

With the ANC having won the elections, albeit with a reduced majority, he now has the mandate he has been waiting for. He has to show the nation what he intends to do with his new mandate.

Although he faces the difficult balancing act of driving the renewal and good governance agenda while also holding the ANC together, he has to decide which one he will prioritise.

Will he prioritise his positioning within the party to ensure he shores up support to survive in the top office through to a second term?

Or will his administration take the necessary actions to restructure government, reconfigure the state and reform the economy to revive SA's developmental prospects?

In his previous Sona, in February this year, he called on South Africans to reflect on the 25 years of freedom.