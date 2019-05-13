'We will end corruption whether they like it or not' - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the nation that he will end corruption in government - whether some people like it or not.

Ramaphosa outlined what he planned to do following the ANC's triumph at the polls, albeit with a reduced majority, stating that the "real work starts now".

He thanked millions of ANC supporters, whom he said voted to ensure state capture does not prevail.

"With these elections . state capture must be history and we must never ever go back to state capture.

"The Zondo commission must be the thing of the past," said Ramaphosa.

"We must end corruption at national, provincial and local government level. Whether they like it or not, we will end corruption and we will nail them," Ramaphosa said.