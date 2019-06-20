Yes, SA sent you. Hurry up Mr President

A national emergency. That is what the President Cyril Ramaphosa-led ANC declared our country's high unemployment rate to be at its recent lekgotla.

But, as a famous philosopher argued some two centuries ago, it is not enough to define the problem, the point is to solve it.

And solutions are what South Africans, especially millions of unemployed black youths, would be expecting to hear when the president delivers his State of the Nation Address this evening.

It is an important address, one that should set the tone for the sixth administration. While there would obviously be interest in all the pomp and ceremony that usually goes with the event, it is the message the president delivers that would be most important.

Whereas in his first two addresses as head of state, the nation appreciated the president's message of national unity and commitment to cleaning up government after years of state capture that had been enabled by his predecessor, the focus now will be on whether Ramaphosa has a plan to pull SA out of its current economic downturn.