ANC a bunch of rogues hiding behind the mask of Ramaphosa

Last week our country was exposed to two more episodes of ANC arrogance. As elections loom, it is clear the party does not care how voters feel.

In the first episode, Gauteng's MEC for sports and recreation, Faith Mazibuko, was heard in an audio recording hurling insults at senior managers of her department.

The most worrying part of the whole madness is that Mazibuko instructs the officials to disregard the law to help the ANC election drive.

That taxpayers' money is used deliberately by mentally unbalanced politicians to campaign for a political party is distasteful in the extreme. Essentially, our money is being used to dupe us.

Mazibuko did not stop there. She went further to insult white and Indian women, treating them as second-class citizens who occupy positions in the government thanks to the benevolence of insane black politicians.

Clearly Mazibuko does not believe in the Freedom Charter, which says: "SA belongs to all who live in it."

If Mazibuko were to write her own Freedom Charter, it would probably read as follows: "SA belongs to all who live in it, except white and Indian women."

Since they also speak English and Afrikaans, coloured women, too, would not make it into Mazibuko's racist Freedom Charter? That Mazibuko has not been fired speaks volumes.

The second episode of ANC arrogance came through the list of election candidates the party has submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission.

It includes such discredited characters as Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane, Nomvula Mokonyane and others.

Some of these people are liars, declared so by our courts. Others have been implicated in corruption and money laundering at the Zondo commission, and

they have not attempted to clear their names.

Malusi Gigaba was forced to resign following an adverse court finding and

his own erotic movie-making business. This is the same morally hollow man the ANC now wants us to vote back into office.

What greater indicator of party arrogance would any thinking human being need? We are treated as if we have no choice but to vote rogues because they wear the same colours that Nelson Mandela used to wear. In short, we are treated like idiots.

All this wears the mask of a man who has charmed his way into the hearts of many unsuspecting South Africans - Cyril Ramaphosa.