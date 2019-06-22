Germany must combat right-wing extremism, Angela Merkel says after politician's murder

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said the state must rigorously fight right-wing extremism following the murder of a prominent politician.

The arrest of a man with suspected far-right sympathies over the shooting this month of Walter Luebcke, a regional ally of Merkel known for his pro-migrant views, shocked Germany and prompted calls for a more pro-active government response to anti-immigrant extremists.

Merkel, speaking in Dortmund at an annual gathering of Protestant churches, said that right-wing extremism must be fought "without any taboo".