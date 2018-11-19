Twitter backlash after Momentum’s R2.4m pay-out snub

Life insurer Momentum came under increasing fire on Monday following its rejection of a life insurance payout, but the insurer has stood its ground saying the claimant did not act in good faith because he did not disclose a pre-existing medical condition.

Nathan Ganas, of Durban, was killed in a hail of bullets while trying to protect his wife in a hijacking last year, but Momentum declined to pay out the R2,4m life insurance because it says he did not disclose that he suffered from high blood sugar at the time of signing the contract in 2014.

In a statement, Momentum said: “The rejection of the claim was referred to the Ombudsman for long-term Insurance, who determined that Momentum’s decision was the correct one under the circumstances. In this instance, had the information been known to us, no cover would have been issued in the first place, and no claim would have been paid, regardless of the cause of death."

The matter has been taken on appeal at the Ombud’s office, which has declined to comment on the matter while it is still pending.