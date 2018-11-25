Senyaka's baby mama gets son's payout

Deceased popular musician Thula "Senyaka" Kekana's life cover millions have been paid into his baby mama's account after a three-year long battle with Liberty Life.

The payment comes after Abigail Matshidiso Modise, Senyaka's baby mama, filed papers at the South Gauteng High Court last month asking it to issue her with a court order declaring her the legal guardian of her 16-year old son.In her papers, Modise detailed her frustrations with Liberty Life, stating it was taking her from pillar to post over the payment despite her providing all the necessary documentation relevant to the claim.

However, in its response to Sunday World, Liberty Life spokesperson Nerina Bodasing said "...the dispute involving the estate of the late musician has been resolved and funds have been paid to the elected beneficiary.

"Liberty fulfilled their contractual obligation to the beneficiary of the estate in 2015. The dispute with Abigail Matshidisi Modise in August 2018 related to specific terms dealing with the nominated beneficiary, which has since been resolved."

