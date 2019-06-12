Nkosikho Mbele sparks debate on corporate care for employees

Media, social media in particular, was bustling in the past week with news of Nkosikho Mbele, a Shell petrol attendant who offered to pay fuel for a woman motorist at a garage along the N2 in Cape Town.

Firstly, his actions say a lot about values and speak volumes on excellent customer service.

The focus of the social media backlash was on BackaBuddy administering money raised through the crowdfunding campaign, where people from all walks of life opened hearts and wallets, with the money now standing at just over half a million.

The petroleum company's decision on Mbele choosing a charity to benefit from a R500,000 donation was also not spared criticism.

Reaction could largely be on the expectation of transparency and accountability, as evidence of stakeholder engagement and buy-in having taken place can be seen below. Mbele is reported to have clarified on the crowdfunding money, saying: "I cannot be in possession of such a huge amount of money in my bank account; can you imagine what people would do to me or my family? I asked BackaBuddy to make special provisions of the money, for my two children instead."