'Justice has been served, now we can grieve': Widow Denise Ganas on Momentum u-turn

The widow of the man who was at the centre of the Momentum debacle says her family can finally move on after the insurance giant agreed to pay the life policy claim.

"We didn't have time to grieve as a family and now that this part is over, my family can finally start the grieving process and move forward," Denise Ganas said on Wednesday morning.

The insurance company initially refused to pay out the R2.4m life cover claim.

Nathan Ganas was shot dead in a hijacking outside his Durban home in March last year. However, the company said that Ganas had not disclosed his high blood-sugar levels at the time of signing the contract in 2014 and his contract was therefore void.

After his widow contested the company's decision, Momentum said it would refund all of the premiums Ganas had paid and would retract its demand for the return of the R50,000 it had paid Denise to cover funeral expenses.