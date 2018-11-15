Life cover a must for all breadwinners

Over half of South African parents earning between R12500 and R30000 a month have no life cover in place.

This is according to a recent survey of 1000 South Africans by CompariSure, a new independent online life insurance comparison platform.

Jonathan Elcock, founder and chief executive of CompariSure, explains that life insurance is about protecting your purchasing power on all the expenses you would have covered over a 40-year career, if you suddenly became unable to earn this income due to death or disability.

According to Elcock, the survey found that 53% of respondents who were parents had not made provision to care for their families in the event of death or disability.

The exception, he says, is funeral cover. Given the cultural significance of funerals, many South Africans have funeral cover but nothing else.

The cost of no cover

The other event for which you need cover is your death, particularly if you are your family's breadwinner; debt, such as your home and car loans; education for your children; and significant taxes, such as estate duty on your home.

Elcock says the amount of life cover that you need depends on your specific circumstances. At your death, your family would need to pay for all the living expenses such as groceries, rent or monthly bond repayments, insurance premiums, medical scheme contributions and transport.

There may also be additional expenses, such as nursing care for you if you are critically ill or become disabled, or additional childcare costs.