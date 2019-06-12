Absent fathers are major catalyst for social problems in our country

On June 16 we will be celebrating father's day. In 1986, I was shot and paralysed by a bullet fired by the police during a march against rent increases in Sharpeville.

It was in that instant that I realised - for the first time in my life - that I missed having a dad intensely.

The void that had been there all the years I was growing up without a father and not knowing who he was or where he was, grew wider and wider at that very moment and caused me so much anguish.

My strong and resilient mom who had been with me could do nothing, but break down in tears in hospital. I joined her and we cried together.

Ever since that seminal moment in my life, I have realised that growing up without a father is probably the most difficult and painful life experience for any young boy or man, especially.