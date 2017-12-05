Zola on 'absent' dads: Talk to your dad and find out his version

Zola who recently reconnected with his father after years‚ hopes that other men also get the chance to reconnect with their absent fathers and makeup for lost time.

Speaking to Masechaba Ndlovu on The drive with Mo Flava & Masechaba Ndlovu‚ veteran kwaito musician opened up up about how he felt compelled to get to know his father.

"I took my own personal journey about three years back. I went and I found out where my father came from and his family history. But it was something that I didn't even need to take cameras‚ it was just sparked by a dream and I needed to confirm it."