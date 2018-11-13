Skeem Saam star's sorrow on absent dad

Many women in South Africa can relate to having to haul their children's fathers to maintenance court to get them to support their children.

But have you ever wondered how the children in question feel about it?

"It made me feel like my father was paying me to be his son," says Skeem Saam actor Gift Mokhampanyane, who has experienced being a "maintenance baby".

Mokhampanyane, who plays Fanie Maserumule on the popular SABC1 soapie, says he grew up with his father being in and out of his life; at some point he stopped showing up and he had to grow up fatherless. "I am part of the statistics I guess; I am one of those young men who grew up without a father," he says.

"It has really impacted me a lot. I sometimes wonder how my life would have turned out had he been a constant fixture in my life."

Mokhampanyane, 27, says his father's family never liked his mom but preferred his father's other baby mama.

"It was a constant struggle for my mom to ingratiate me into his family. She was never allowed in his family home but she would always drop me off to visit over weekends and school holidays.

"He also didn't help her much financially to look after me. It reached a point for her when she had no other recourse but to take him to court.