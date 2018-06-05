We need to focus on restoring family values in Mzansi

As the world celebrated the annual International Day of Families on May 15, as proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993, the reflection was on the importance the international community attaches to the family.

The UN was determined to encourage better life standards and social progress of families across the globe.

However, many of the families, particularly in South Africa, are faced with challenges such as poverty, unemployment, HIV and Aids, substance abuse, absent fathers, gender-based violence, abuse within the families - especially against children and older persons - and the general moral decay in our communities, just to mention a few.

All these obstacles have a potential to impact negatively on the family, which is the fundamental feeder to society. Unstable families lead to a broken society, which is the current order of the day.

The wellbeing of the family is of critical importance to the overall functioning of society as any breakdown in functioning and its ability to provide care increases the vulnerability of its members. Families remain at the centre of social life, ensuring the wellbeing of their members, educating and socialising children as well as caring for young and old.

In 1994, the UN officially declared the International Day of Families in response to the modifying economic and social structures that affect the stability and structure of family units in several parts of the world.