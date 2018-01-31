Lupi Ngcayisa talks challenging the ‘absent father’ stereotype

Doting dad Lupi Ngcayisa feels that black men are changing the ‘absent father’ stereotype.

Indeed, modern black men are constantly showing that fathers can be nurturers to their children instead of being the aloof provider.

“We’re in a stage in our lives now where I feel there is an appetite for men to go beyond what society has deemed to be the role and responsibility of the man so far as child rearing is concerned,” he says.

The father of two has had to learn a lot of things the second time around, things like juggling his hectic work schedule and being able to spend time with his youngest. He believes it is very important to have an established routine.

Ngcayisa and Phalo’s mornings consist of 15-20-minutes of playtime while listening to their morning song and simultaneously getting ready for work and crèche. The two then have breakfast together and their day begins.

Similarly, they have an afternoon routine, which varies each day. From walks in the park to sharing sandwiches with those less fortunate than them, to going out for a bite to eat. The three- year old Phalo per his father is an intelligent and compassionate child.